Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 351,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

