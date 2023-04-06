Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.19.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

