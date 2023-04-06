Morgan Stanley Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $12.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.