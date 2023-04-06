Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
