Morpheus.Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.84 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00006431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $84.84 million and approximately $604,022.78 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.78564312 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $550,993.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

