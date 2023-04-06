MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 36,782 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.48.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

About MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

