Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.00. 4,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

