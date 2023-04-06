MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.