MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

