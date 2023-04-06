My DeFi Pet Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $406,736.12 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009812 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,162 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

