MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

