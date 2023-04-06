MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 6.5 %
NYSE:MYTE opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.