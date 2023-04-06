Nano (XNO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.44 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003354 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $125.14 million and $10.44 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,002.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00324735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00558736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00451779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

