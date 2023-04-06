National Bank Financial Comments on Uni-Select Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

TSE UNS opened at C$46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$26.04 and a twelve month high of C$47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.08.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

