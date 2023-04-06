Nblh Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,873.64 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

