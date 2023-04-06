New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 135,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 184,400 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.19.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Found Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.