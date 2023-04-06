New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Shares of 1,220 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.34. 252,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,104. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.