New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes $234,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NIKE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,335. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.