NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,313. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

