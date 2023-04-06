Nexum Price Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $41.17 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

