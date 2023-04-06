NFT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,205.08 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. NFT has a total market cap of $771,132.74 and $2,205.08 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.33 or 0.99943781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02140788 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,712.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

