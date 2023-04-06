Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.90

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 7811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $919.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
