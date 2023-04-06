Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.90

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 7811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $919.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.