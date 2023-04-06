Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 4.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 6,815,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,987,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nikola by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

