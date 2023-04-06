Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Shares Down 5.6%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 1,157,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,420,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $741,332.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,087 shares in the company, valued at $50,202,814.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,537 shares of company stock worth $2,299,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

