NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 4,412 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 620,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,478. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

