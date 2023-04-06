NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $210,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. 372,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

