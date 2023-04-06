NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $310,000 Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,003,062 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,738. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

