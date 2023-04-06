NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 18,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,663. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.