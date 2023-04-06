NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 18,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
