Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) & The Competition Critical Review

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 15.10% -14.42% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 306 1167 1881 33 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 55.23%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.39 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$683.87 million 13.11

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line peers beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

