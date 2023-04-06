NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

