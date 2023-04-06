NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 4.1% Higher

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,244,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,066,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,493,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 968,700 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

