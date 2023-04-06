Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 3.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,757. The stock has a market cap of $361.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $160.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

