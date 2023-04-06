Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Down 7.7%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.32 and last traded at $142.54. Approximately 1,307,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,842,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

