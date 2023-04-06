Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.