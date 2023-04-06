Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.