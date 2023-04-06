Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

