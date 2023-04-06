O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 207,108 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.