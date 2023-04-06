Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $344.11 million and approximately $33.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.80 or 0.06677180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00064349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06107954 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $42,801,601.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

