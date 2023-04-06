Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.61.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

