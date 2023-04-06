Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.54

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 686232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

