Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.54

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 686232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

