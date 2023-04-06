Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.92. 37,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 133,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.