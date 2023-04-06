OMG Network Price Tops $1.48 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00005301 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $207.23 million and approximately $54.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00064483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.