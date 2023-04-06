Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 96,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,890,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,082,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Stories

