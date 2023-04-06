Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $698.96 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00007950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $698.96 million and $92.73 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

