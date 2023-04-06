Optimism Price Reaches $2.25 (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $708.37 million and approximately $81.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00008029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

