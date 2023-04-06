Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Acquires A$10,071.32 in Stock

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL – Get Rating) insider Karen Borg purchased 99,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,071.32 ($6,851.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Optiscan Imaging

Optiscan Imaging Limited develops and commercializes confocal microscopes for clinical and pre-clinical applications in Australia, Germany, and Internationally. It offers FIVE2 (ViewnVivo) system, a miniaturized confocal endomicroscopes use for clinical, translational, pre-clinical, and other research.

