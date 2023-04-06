Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 29,447 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $36,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 10,256,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,568,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

