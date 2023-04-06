Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

