Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 289,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,370. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

