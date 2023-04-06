Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.90. 69,466,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,685,563. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.39.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

